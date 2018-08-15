Kenya/Ghana: Migne Names Squad of 38 Ahead of Ghana Tie

Nairobi — Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper Brian Bwire and Bandari FC's Abdallah Hassan are among the new faces who have been named in head coach Sebastien Migne's 38-man squad set for camp ahead of the African Cup of Nations Qualifier against Ghana next month.

Migne has named 19 local based players and 19 foreign based for the tie.

Bandari FC goalkeeper Faruk Shikhalo is among those named as well as former AFC Leopards and Posta Rangers shot stopper Ian Otieno who now plies his trade in Zambia with Red Arrows.

The team also sees the return of striker Allan Wanga who has been working to rediscover his form at Kakamega Homeboyz since moving there from Tusker at the beginning of this season.

Among the foreign based players called up is MacDonald Mariga who only returned to the team last year after a long spell out.

Skipper Victor Wanyama who has been out of action for his English premier League club Tottenham Hotspur with an aggravated knee injury has also been named in the squad as Kenya looks to get their African Cup of Nations campaign back on track.

Local based players are set to hit camp on September 2, 2018, ahead of the tie, with their foreign-based counterparts scheduled to link up with the team starting September 3, 2018.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Red Arrows, Zambia), Patrick Matasi (Tusker), Boniface Oluoch (Gor Mahia), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), Farouk Shikalo (Bandari)

Defenders

Brian Mandela (Maritzburg, South Africa), David Owino (Zesco, Zambia), Joseph Okumu (AFC Ann Arbor, USA), Musa Mohammed (Nkana FC, Zambia), Erick Ouma (Vasalund, Sweden), David Ochieng (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Abud Omar (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia), Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia) Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United)

Midfielders

Victor Wanyama (Totenham Hotspurs, England), Mc Donald Mariga (Real Oviedo, Spain), Clifton Miheso (Buildcon FC, Zambia), Paul Were (FC Kaisar, Kazakhstan), Ismael Gonzales (CF Fuenlabrada, Spain), Eric Johanna (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Anthony Akumu (Zesco, Zambia), Whyvonne Isuza (AFC Leopards), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia), George Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Ovella Ochieng (Vasalund, Sweden), Jesse Were (Zesco, Zambia), Masud Juma (Un-attached), Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari), Piston Mutamba (Sofapaka), Allan Wanga (Kakamega Homeboyz).