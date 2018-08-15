Tanzania: PM - Exercise Patriotism

Prime Minister Mr Kassim Majaliwa has urged government and non-government leaders to be patriotic, reminding them to refrain from interfering in national security matters during implementation of their responsibilities.

The PM further explained that if all leaders did so, the country would maintain peace and harmony.

He made the remarks in Dar es Salaam yesterday while opening the fifth Capstone Course 2018 at the National Defence College (NDC).

"This college was established to help the nation build capacity for leaders so that they should have a comprehensive and strategic analysis to resolve the issues of national security and the issues that should be addressed in strategic term," he remarked, adding: "This college was established to bring participants from all government institutions and private sectors to discuss various strategic issues so as to carry out their responsibility and determine how much the consequences of their decisions will affect social, economic, diplomatic relations and internal politics in general," the PM remarked.

Mr Majaliwa noted that co-operation and partnership should begin during the training and be sustained until they return to their workplaces, urging the participants to make sure they return to their bases with a changed attitude in mentoring, counselling and decision-making. "We as your leaders expect that you will be able to use the training to enable your institutions to speak one language," he stressed.

The premier further noted that, the training was crucial in speeding up the country's development pace, especially during this time when the government was in the process of attaining an industrial economy country goal.

He asked leaders to recognise that one institution could not easily solve current challenges on its own, but only by teaming up closely with others.

He cites the challenges the country was facing as including environmental degradation, population growth, unemployment and terrorism.

"These need joint strategies to address them," he stressed. The NDC Commandant, Lieutenant General Paul Massao, said the training would focus on various issues, including management and making decisions on national issues.

"The matter of national security issues should not be left as a duty of the defence sector only; each of us has a role to play in one way or another to ensure that national security is maintained," he explained.

He said the training officially began yesterday and was scheduled to end on August 17 this year.