Tanzania: District Leadership Re-Crafted

President John Magufuli has appointed a district commissioner and made some changes in the line-up of District Executive Directors (DEDs) by appointing 41 new faces and transferring 19 of them.

Announcing the mini-reshuffle yesterday at the State House, Chief Secretary Ambassador John Kijazi said the President appointed Ms Senyi Ngaga as Kwimba District Commissioner in Mwanza Region, replacing Engineer Mtemi Simeon who has been transferred to Chato District in Geita region in the same capacity.

The Chato DC's post fell vacant after Colonel Patrick Norbert Songea went abroad to pursue studies. The two commissioners were required to report to their new work stations immediately.

Chief Secretary Kijazi said the President had appointed Dr Maulid Madeni the new Arusha City Executive Director while Mr Emmanuel Mkongo has been appointed Arumeru District Executive Director in Arusha Region.

Other newly appointed DEDs with their councils in brackets are Mr Mustafa Yusuph (Kondoa District), Mr Msoleni Dakawa (Kondoa Town), Mr Paul Sweya Mpwapwa District) and Dr Omary Nkullo (Kongwa District) in Dodoma Region.

Other appointees (their councils in brackets) are Ms Mariam Chaurembo (Nyang'hwale District) in Geita District, Mr Innocent Mukandala (Misenyi District) in Kagera Region, Mr Ramadhan Mohamed (Nsimbo District) in Katavi Region, Mr Masumbuko Magang'hila (Kakonko District) and Ms Upendo Mangali (Kigoma District) in Kigoma Region.

President Magufuli also appointed Mr Zefrin Kimolo Lubuva as Mwanga DED in Kilimanjaro Region while Mr Renatus Mchau becomes the new DED for Kilwa District Council in Lindi Region.

Others (work stations in brackets) are Mr Magori Mgalani Alphonce (Butima District) in Mara region, Senior Superintendent of Police James Cola Kasusura ( Mbeya City) and Ms Lucy Mganga (Kyela District) in Mbeya region.

In the list too are Stephano Kaliwa (Kilombero District), Mr Kayombe Lyoba (Morogoro District), Mr Musa Mnyeti (Malinyi District) and Mr Asajile Mwambambale (Kilosa District) in Morogoro Region.

Others are Colonel Emmanuel Mwaigobeko (Mtwara Municipality) in Mtwara Region, Mr Kisena Mabuba (Misungwi District), Ms Ester Chaula (Ukerewe District) in Mwanza Region and Mr Sunday George (Ludewa District) in Njombe Region. Others are Mr Engelus Wilbard Kamugisha (Nkasi District) in Rukwa Region, Mr Juma Ally Mnwele (Mbinga District), Ms Grace Quintine (Mbinga Town), Mr Evans Nachimbinya (Namtumbo District and Mr Gasper Zahoro Balyomi ( Tunduru District) in Ruvuma region.

Also in the list are Assistant Superintendent Hoja Mahiba (Shinyanga District) in Shinyanga Region, Assistant Superitendent James Mtembelea (Bariadi District) in Simiyu Region, Mr Justice Lawrence (Ikungi District) in Singida region and Eng Musa Natty (Tunduma District) and Ms Fauzia Hamidu (Songwe District) in Songwe region.

Others are Sekiete Yahaya ( Nzega District) and Ms Martha Luleka (Sikonge District ) in Tabora Region.

The President also appointed Mr Nicodemus Bee (Korogwe Town), Gracia Max Makota (Kilindi District), Mr Kwame Daftari( Korogwe District) and Senior Superintendent Ikupa Harrison Mwasyoge ( Lushoto District) in Tanga Region.

Those who have been transferred are Mr Lusubilo Mwakabibi who now moves from Kakonko District in Kigoma to Temeke Municipality, Ms Beatrice Dominic who moves from Mtwara to Ubungo Municipality, Mr Jumanne Shauri who moves from Korogwe to Ilala Municipality and Mr Ng'wilabuzu Ludigija who now goes to Kigamboni Municipality from Ludewa District.

Other executive directors who have been transferred (with their former and new workstations in brackets) are Mr Eliud Leonard Mwaiteleke ( from Misungwi to Chato), Mr Hamid Njovu ( from Sumbawanga Municipality to Iringa Municipality), Mr Limbe Maurice( from Misenyi to Bukoba Municipality), Mr Mwailwa Pangani (from Nsimbo District to Kigoma Municipality), Ms Tatu Kikwete(from Kibaha to Moshi District Council) and Mr Nassib Mmbaga (from Temeke Municipality to Liwale District Council). Others are Mr Kayombo John (from Ubungo Municipality to Musoma Municipality), Mr Stephan Katemba (from Kigamboni Municipality to Mbeya District Council), Mr Edes Philip Lukoa (from Chalinze to Wanging'ombe District Council), Ms Amina Kiwanuka( from Wanging'ombe District Council to Chalinze), and Mr Butamo Ndalahwa (from Moshi District Council to Kibaha DC).

Others are Msongela Palela ( from Ilala Municipality to Kalambo District Council), Mr Jacob Mtalitinya ( from Nzega District Council to Sumbawanga Municipality and Mr Kazimbaya Makwega (from Lushoto District Council to Mbozi DC).

In another development, the Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments) George Mkuchika has appointed Mnkondo Yesaya Bendera the Rungwe District Administrative Secretary, replacing Mr Moses Mashaka who has been assigned other duties.

The newly appointed DEDs, according to Chief Secretary Kijazi are required to report to the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments) tomorrow for directives, including taking an oath of integrity.