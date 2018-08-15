Tanzania: Here Is Why CCM Swept Polls - Ally

Listening and responding to problems facing common people in their daily lives was the major factor that propelled CCM to the landslide victory in the just ended by-election of Buyungu parliamentary seat and 77 wards.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday, CCM Secretary General Bashiru Ally said the landslide victory recorded by the ruling party in the Buyungu Constituency and 36 wards resulted from reaching out to the voters, including listening to their problems.

Dr Bashiru Ally said that his party has continued to attract many Tanzanians not solely because of implementing its election manifesto effectively but due to the plain fact that the party had gone back to the fundamental principles set by its founding fathers.

On Sunday, the National Electoral Commission ( NEC ) held the by-elections in Buyungu Constituency, Kakonko District in Kigoma Region and in 36 wards. CCM Parliamentary candidate for Buyungu Eng Christopher Chiza won the seat. The party also won all the councillorship seats in all 36 wards. In 41 wards, CCM won unopposed.

Some experts also believe the victory garnered by CCM stemmed from the trust and confidence that Tanzanians have started building in the ruling party, especially after President John Magufuli took over the reigns as its national chairman and as Head of State.

Since he ascended to the highest political office, President Magufuli has undertaken major reforms in the governance, including fighting graft, curbing abuse of office, embezzlement and theft of public funds, restoring discipline among civil servants and putting ahead the interests of the common people and the nation.

"CCM has won the election in all 77 wards with massive votes in 41 wards while in the remaining 36 it won unopposed; this is simply because of the party's adherence to the fundamental principles of its founders, including the first post-colonial President, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and his Zanzibar counterpart Mr Abeid Karume," Dr Ally told reporters in a press conference at Lumumba's CCM sub headquarters in Dar es salaam.

He said that paying attention to the poor, nationalism, equality and putting national interests first by the fifth phase government than relying on social media based propaganda, were among the reasons for the ruling party to be trusted by Tanzanians.

"CCM had started going astray but it is now restoring and consolidating its original principles by building a self-reliant economy, caring for the poor, famers and workers along with implementing its 2015 - 2020 manifesto; which is why Tanzanians have now understood us," he said, adding:

"Curbing rural and urban poverty, creating employment especially amongst the youth in agricultural, Livestock and fisheries sectors, fighting corruption at all costs and strengthening security organs are the four pillars of CCM's regaining its faith from its ten million members and Tanzanians at large."

Dr Ally also noted that the party had won even in wards in which it had never won since the re-introduction of multiparty politics over 25 years ago, while other wards are in what used to be the opposition's strongholds of Monduli where Migungani and Baray ward CCM candidates won unopposed.

"There is a breath of a fresh air in Monduli after it was hit by a destructive storm in the recent past," he remarked.

On retaking Buyugu constituency, the Secretary General also said that the late MP was very much liked by voters to the extent that the opposition campaigned on his name but still CCM secured 58 per cent of all votes for the poor are now understanding the language spoken by the ruling party.

He advised the opposition to learn from CCM by practicing 'people centered' politics than the one characterised by riots aiming at attracting attention and winning donors' financial aid for personal gains.

"Citizens have tested us and we have passed that test but the opposition are testing themselves pretending to win while failing the citizens' test absolutely," he further explained.

The secretary general said it was high time for members of the public and CCM employees strived to unite wananchi.

"Good service delivery, promoting justice, compliance with the constitution and adhering to the nation's values will lead to sustainable economic development,"

Dr Bashiru said, adding that his party was following the party's constitution on nominating candidates to vie for various posts. He said that some decisions are made through party caucuses than solely on written principles.

He stressed that CCM belonged to all Tanzanians and that it worked as a team, as opposed to the single person approach.

He said that President Magufuli was a visionary leader and was the serving chairperson but CCM would subsequently survive without him as it is doing minus its founding leaders; so, it won't go astray after his retirement.

On the state of national security, Dr Ally said that Tanzania was safe and secure and that people must be cautious when commenting on security issues.

He said Tanzania fought for the independence for other countries and that the nation's security organs were helping to protect peace in some troubled countries.

However, he promised to discuss with the Minister of Home Affairs on mistreatment faced by motorcycle (bodaboda) motorcyclists so that they can work smoothly.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary representative of Liwale constituency on the Civic United front (CUF), Mr Zuberi Muhamed Kuchauka, has resigned his position and defected to CCM.

Explaining his reasons, Kuchauka said apart from supporting President Magufuli's efforts of bringing about development, the conflict within CUF detered him from serving his voters.

He said that he found himself at the crossroads for if he used the Lipumba-led platforms he was regarded as a traitor while if he used the one led by the Maalim Seif side, he was similarly branded a traitor.

Dr Ally said as far as Kuchauka was a Tanzanian who was not tainted by corruption, he was welcome into the CCM fold.

From Kakonko in Kigoma Region, Pius Rugonzibwa reports that Eng Chiza won the parliamentary race by scooping 24,578 (58.7per cent) beating his closest rival Elia Michael of CHADEMA who garnered 16,910 equivalent to 40.41per cent of the total votes.

Announcing the results yesterday, District Returning Officer Mr Lusubilo Mwakibibi said a total 42,356 votes were cast, 41841 were legal while 515 votes were rejected.

A total of 10 candidates featured in the election but failed to make it due to stiff competition between the winner and the giant opposition side, Chadema.

According to Mr Mwakabibi the election was held fairly and peacefully save for some isolated incidents which were contained by security organs.

The announcement of the results were attended by CCM and CHADEMA candidates and their agents but suddenly as the Returning Officer was set to announce official results the CHADEMA candidate and his assistants and agents left the venue telling the reporters he was not happy with the results, alleging that the exercise was rigged.

However, he later admitted that the race was too tough for him, bearing in mind that he was still young, but said he would try his luck next time.

The Kigoma Regional Police Commander, ACP Martin Otieno said 19 suspected thugs seven of them suspected to be from Burundi, were being held for questioning over the torching of the offices of the Katanga Ward Executive and village Executive offices.