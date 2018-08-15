Ghana: FIFA Gives Nigeria, Ghana Five-Day Ultimatum

World football ruling body, FIFA has given Nigeria and Ghana up till August 20 to stop official interference in the countries' football associations or face being expelled from all its activities.

The body on Monday reviewed two decisions of its council in relation to undue influence in the affairs of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and decided that in line with article 16 paragraph 1 of its statutes, "if by Monday, August 20, 2018, at 12:00 (CET), the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) offices are not handed back to the legitimate NFF executive committee under President Amaju Melvin Pinnick, who was duly elected on September 30 2014, the NFF will be suspended with immediate effect for contravening art. 14 par. 1 i) and art. 19, as well as art. 14 par. 1 a) of the FIFA Statutes.

"The suspension would be lifted only once the NFF, under President Amaju Melvin Pinnick and General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, confirms that it has been given back effective control of the NFF and its offices.

"Furthermore, the Bureau decided that if the suspension of the NFF takes effect, the Nigerian team currently competing in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 will still be allowed to continue to participate in the tournament on an exceptional basis given that the tournament is underway."

In Ghana's case, FIFA noted that formal investigation proceedings were currently being carried out by the chairperson of the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee against Mr. Nyantakyi, who has been provisionally suspended by a decision taken by the chairperson of the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee.

"However, the Bureau of the Council considers that the petition introduced by the Attorney General to the High Court of Justice to start the liquidation process of the GFA constitutes undue influence in the affairs of the GFA in contravention of art. 14 par. 1 i) and art. 19 par. 1 of the FIFA Statutes.

"Under these circumstances, the Bureau decided that if the petition to start the liquidation process of the GFA is not withdrawn by Monday, 27 August 2018 at 12:00 (CET), the GFA will be suspended with immediate effect.

The suspension would be lifted only once the above-mentioned petition is withdrawn and FIFA is given written proof thereof."

The NFF has been engulfed in a leadership crisis since 2014 with Jos club owner, Chris Giwa challenging Pinnick's right to head the federation.

Recently, the Chris Giwa group forcefully took over the NFF secretariat claiming it was acting based on a Supreme Court judgment.

The substantive case is currently at a Federal High Court based in Jos.

Fifa said the ban would only be lifted once Pinnick has confirmed the NFF is back under his effective control.