15 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Veronica Sobukwe, Widow of PAC Founder Robert Sobukwe, Dies

Robert Sobukwe's wife, Zondeni, dies at 91

Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe, the widow of PAC founder Robert Sobukwe, has died, it emerged on Wednesday.

She was 90.

PAC leader Narius Moloto confirmed to News24 on Wednesday that Sobukwe had died in hospital overnight.

"We are saddened but at same time we celebrate her life, a life well lived, and a principled woman. She was a very strong woman, she supported her husband through tribulation, she was behind Sobukwe.

"She never wavered, she raised the children alone because husband was in prison or under house arrest.

"Women of this country can look up to Mama Sobukwe, she is exemplary," Moloto said.

According to the SABC, Sobukwe was awarded the Order of Luthuli earlier this year, 40 years after Robert Sobukwe's death.

