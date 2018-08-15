Nigeria: Cholera Kills 28 in Kano

Kano — Kano State Commissioner for Health Kabiru Ibrahim Getso yesterday said between January and July this year, cholera killed 28 in 33 local government areas of the state.

He told journalists that the state government had approved N32 million to prevent and control epidemics in the state.

The commissioner said the government had also put measures in place to combat the outbreak.

He said the control of the outbreak was not the responsibility of government alone but also of stakeholders including civil society organisations, media and community-based organisations.