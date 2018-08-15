14 August 2018

Rwanda: Cricket Team Set for ICC U19 World Cup Qualifiers in SA

By Jejje Muhinde

The national junior cricket team is set to compete at the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup Africa Qualifier Division 2 tournament, slated for August 17-29 in South Africa.

The tournament will bring together eleven African countries namely; Rwanda, Botswana, Ghana, Tanzania, Mozambique, Swaziland, Lesotho, Nigeria, Zambia, Gambia and Sierra Leone.

The top three countries from this group will join Uganda, Kenya and Namibia to battle it out for a place in the ICC U19 World Cup finals next year, also to be hosted in South Africa.

The team has been having intensive training under the tutelage of Joshua Mwanja, who doubles as the Rwanda Cricket Association (RCA) development manager since March this year.

According to Emmanuel Byiringiro, the RCA General Manager, out of a total 30 players that have been under intensive preparations, a final 14-player roster has been selected to represent the country in the two-week long World Cup qualifiers.

The team will leave for South Africa Thursday aboard a RwandAir flight at 10pm.

Full 14-player list for the tournament

Didier Ndikubwimana (Captain), Jean Batiste Hakizimana , Martin Akayezu, Jean Michiel Iradukunda, Damascene Hagenimana, Parfait Mugisha, Jean Pierre Rukondo, Seif Sulaiman Dushimirimana, David Nsengiyaremye, Jean Claude Nganji, Yvan Shema, Thierry Manirafasha, Wilson Niyitanga and Amitie Iradukunda.

