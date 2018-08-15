14 August 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: PL Seeks to Empower Cell Administrators

By Régis Umurengezi

Leaders of Liberal Party (PL) on Monday convened in Rulindo District canvassing for support ahead of the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

The party has put forward a list of 80 candidates to contest in the elections.

Speaking at the rally, PL President, who is also the outgoing Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Donatile Mukabalisa, said that her party will advocate for progammes that will stimulate and strengthen the socio-economic transformation of the lives of Rwandans.

Specifically, the party says that it will put efforts in capacity building of the cell administrative organ and positon them as the foundation of good services for all.

Mukabalisa pledged to advocate for programmes that will stimulate positive changes within the community, including farming and mining activities, which would help a number of locals in the area to improve their day-to-day living.

She called on Rwandans to continue working hard to boost their agriculture production for both consumption and a surplus markets.

On Tuesday, PL will continue its campaign in Kinazi and Muhina sectors in Kamonyi and Ruhango districts, respectively.

