15 August 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Mpayimana Pledges to Increase Parliamentary Citizen Outreach

By Diane Mushimiyimana

Philippe Mpayimana, one of the independent candidates in the ongoing parliamentary campaigns, has promised to increase parliamentary citizen outreach.

"Regular citizen outreach programme is very important for parliamentarians as they get to know the issues affecting citizens. This will reduce complaints among citizens about issues that affect them," he said,

Having lost last year's presidential elections, Mpayimana is now eyeing a parliamentary seat.

Speaking at rally in Kinyinya, Gasobo District on Monday, he said his campaign will be run on a manifesto of social progress.

