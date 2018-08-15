Rwanda: PSD to Focus on Agriculture Productivity

Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidates have said they will focus on making the agricultural sector more productive once elected to parliament.

The pledge was made yesterday during the launch of the party's campaigns in Ngoma District, Eastern Province in which candidates explained the party's manifesto.

PSD's 2018-2023 manifesto is made of 41 articles, touching on various aspects of development and social welfare.

Jean Chrisostome Ngabitsinze, who tops PSD's list of candidates, said that although much had been achieved in terms of agriculture, there is room for improvement.

Veneranda Nyirahirwa, another candidate on PSD's list, said there was a need to sensitise every sexually active Rwandan to embrace birth control measures to control population growth.

Dr Vincent Biruta, the President of the PSD, said their manifesto focuses on three main sectors, including good governance, foreign affairs, and the economy.

"We are happy with the level of democracy we have reached in our country. We ask Rwandans to give us more votes this time around so that we can contribute more toward Rwanda's development," he said.

65 candidates from PSD are competing with other political parties and independent candidates for 53 seats in the fourth Lower House.

PSD had seven members in the third parliament.