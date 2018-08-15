Rwanda: RPF Candidates Pledge Continued Transformation of City Suburbs

RPF-Inkotanyi parliamentary candidates, who hail from Gasabo District, have collectively pledged to foster policies that would go a long way in bringing about inclusive urban development.

The four candidates who will represent Gasabo in the September parliamentary polls include Théoneste Karenzi, Francis Karemera, Cécile Murumunawabo, and Jeanne d'Arc Nyirasafari.

The district campaign rally was held at the Kigali Independent University stadium, Gisozi.

Francis Karemera, one of the four candidates, said that their mandate was to ensure that the broader RPF manifesto presented by the party Chairman, President Paul Kagame, is well implemented, especially in the area of infrastructure development such as electricity, water and urban road and improving social welfare of the people.

He specifically acknowledged that about 2,000 residents of Bumbogo and Musave need access to clean water, an issue he said the RPF was committed to address.

Karenzi said that the parliament will ensure continued improvement in the quality of education.

Murumunawabo noted that Gasabo District has for the last two years been among the top perfomers in performance contracts (Imihigo) and so there's a need for parliamentarians to encourage such performance across the country with a view of streamlining public service.

On her part, Nyirasafari said that more efforts were needed in streamlining the justice sector, specifically empowering mediators and access to justice officials (MAJ) to ensure justice and rule of law.

RPF Commissioner Vincent Munyeshakya called on the Gasabo electorate to vote for the ruling party to ensure continued progress that will deliver the country to desired socio-economic transformation. His comments were echoed by the district Mayor, Steven Rwamurangwa.

Rwamurangwa said that the huge turnout of supporters cements the desire of the district's electorate to consolidate the gains made so far.

RPF held its inaugural parliamentary campaign rally in Rutongo, Rulindo District on Monday, ahead of the September polls in which they will be seeking to retain the majority seats in parliament.

The lower chamber of parliament is made up of 80 members, 53 of whom are drawn from political organisations or independents, 24 representing women (elected through the National Women Council structures), two youth representatives, and one representative of people living with disabilities.