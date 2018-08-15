Rwanda: PS-Imberakuri Pledges to Address Water Shortage

PS-Imberakuri has promised residents of Jabana Sector, Gasabo District that it will advocate for policies that that will address water shortage, increase electricity connectivity and improve the road network once elected into parliament.

Led by its Chairperson, Christine Mukabunani, PS-Imberakuri launched its parliamentary campaigns on Monday seeking to gain some sits in the Chamber of Deputies.

"We explained to the community that our party focuses on resolving the unsolved lasting issues that hinder their development. In the area we toured today, people are facing different issues," Mukabunani said, adding that, "Most of them (ordinary citizens) fetch unclean water from the mountains, the roads are impassable and their households are not connected to electricity".

PS-Imberakuri was created in 2009 and competed in 2013 parliamentary elections but won no single seat in Parliament. The party has over 20,000 members, it says.

Their next campaign is scheduled on Thursday in Rubavu while on Saturday the party will campaign in Gicumbi District.