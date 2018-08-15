14 August 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: PS-Imberakuri Pledges to Address Water Shortage

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Frederic Byumvuhore

PS-Imberakuri has promised residents of Jabana Sector, Gasabo District that it will advocate for policies that that will address water shortage, increase electricity connectivity and improve the road network once elected into parliament.

Led by its Chairperson, Christine Mukabunani, PS-Imberakuri launched its parliamentary campaigns on Monday seeking to gain some sits in the Chamber of Deputies.

"We explained to the community that our party focuses on resolving the unsolved lasting issues that hinder their development. In the area we toured today, people are facing different issues," Mukabunani said, adding that, "Most of them (ordinary citizens) fetch unclean water from the mountains, the roads are impassable and their households are not connected to electricity".

PS-Imberakuri was created in 2009 and competed in 2013 parliamentary elections but won no single seat in Parliament. The party has over 20,000 members, it says.

Their next campaign is scheduled on Thursday in Rubavu while on Saturday the party will campaign in Gicumbi District.

Rwanda

Mobile Phone Subscriptions Grow By 1%

The number of Rwandans using mobile phones increased marginally at the end of July, the latest mobile telephone… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.