Uganda: Museveni Critic Bobi Wine Detained By Authorities After Violent Clashes

The opposition figure was arrested after violent clashes during a campaign rally at a by-election. The musician-turned-lawmaker is viewed by many as a potential political threat to longtime President Yoweri Museveni.

Ugandan musician and opposition lawmaker Robert Kyagulanyi -- better known as Bobi Wine -- was arrested by authorities on Monday after his driver was allegedly shot dead by security officers during a campaign rally.

Kyagulanyi had been campaigning in the northwestern town of Arua on behalf of opposition candidate, Kassiano Wadri, in a by-election which also drew President Yoweri Museveni, who offered his support to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) ruling party candidate, Nusura Triperu.

What you need to know

According to police, Kyagulanyi was arrested for obstructing the presidential motorcade, during which a windscreen was damaged on one of the official vehicles. The president was not in the convoy when it was attacked.

In the ensuing scuffle, police fired live rounds in an attempt to disperse the crowd, killing Kyagulanyi's driver, Yasin Kawuma.

Three other lawmakers and at least 34 other supporters critical of Musevini were also arrested after stones were thrown at the president's convoy late on Monday in the same area, according to a police spokesman.

A number of journalists covering the event were also arrested without clear cause.

Mistaken identity?

Kyagulanyi took to Twitter shortly after the attack to claim he may have been the intended target of the shooting.

"Police have shot my driver dead thinking they've shot at me. My hotel is now cordoned off by police and SFC," Kyagulanyi wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of his driver slumped in the car's front seat.

Kyagulanyi's assistant, Sheriff Najja, says the lawmaker was picked out of the crowd by authorities after the incident and quickly separated from other people during the chaos. Najja is also skeptical over the apparent randomness of the shooting.

"Why would someone be shot in a car which is parked outside the hotel?" he told DW. "If the car was moving it would create an impression that he may have committed a crime and was running away, but the car was parked at the hotel."

Najja also remains uncertain of the current whereabouts of Kyagulanyi.

"I can't guarantee his safety, but again, we have someone to point at if anything happens. It's either the army or the police," he says.

In a post on Facebook, Kyagulanyi's wife, Barbie Itungo, says she tried to reach her husband in vain as all his phones were unreachable.

Kyagulanyi has apparently been targeted previously -- his home came under attack on October 3rd last year when two grenades exploded. However, no one was injured and no arrests were made.

Potential political threat

The attack in Arua is just the latest example of all-too-common violence against Ugandan lawmakers,

The by-election, which is due to be held on Wednesday, was triggered by the still-unsolved murder of ruling party MP Ibrahim Abiriga, alongside his personal bodyguard in June.

In July, Museveni approved increased security spending for Uganda's 456 members of parliament -- including the use of sharpshooters and armored escort vehicles.

At the time of the decision the opposition and number of rights groups accused the government of wasteful spending and failing to tackle corruption as the main cause of the violence.

Mbeine believes that although politicians themselves may be targeted, ordinary Ugandans are also paying the price.

"Violence doesn't discriminate against people," he told DW. "The by-election is [on Wednesday] but unfortunately some people have already died and others are injured. There is so much tension in the area. I don't think that is good for the country at all."

Taking a step back from 'micro-political' campaigns

Ugandan policy analyst, Godber Tumushabe, says Musevini's involvement in low-level campaigns and by-elections puts ordinary citizens' security at risk even further.

"The handlers of the president may need to take a step back and pull him out of these micro-political situations," he told DW. "You can't keep running around the country doing a by-election here and there."

Adolf Mbeine agrees that Museveni's presence can contribute to heightened tensions.

"There is a strange practice here that whenever there is a special by-election, the president campaigns for the candidate of his party," he says. "But it seems a bit odd to me that the president goes to campaign for candidates who are not in his constituency, because that brings with it quite a bit of tension because the security is heightened."

Corruption remains a big issue

Prominent Ugandan human rights lawyer, Nicholas Opiyo, took to Twitter to express his dismay over the unfolding situation and the lack of transparency in the country's electoral process.

Mbeine says the biggest issue is the lack of independent institutions combined with an increasingly partisan police force.

"I think a lot of people are beginning to get frightened because Museveni has been in power for the last 32 years, going on to 33, and over time we've seen groups of people speaking out against the regime," he told DW. "I don't know when this will end, but we are not heading for better times."

Alex Gitta contributed to this report