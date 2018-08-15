15 August 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Catholic Pilgrims Head to Kibeho for Assumption Day

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jean d'Amour Mbonyinshuti

Thousands of pilgrims from all over the world will today converge at Kibeho to mark the ascension to heaven of the Virgin Mary. The day is celebrated by Roman Catholics as Assumption Day.

Kibeho is an important place for Catholics as it is believed that the Virgin Mary appeared to some teenagers in the remote area in 1981.

Three female teenagers witnessed apparitions in the following years and Mary left a massage of repentance, and encouraged Rwandans to love each other.

Speaking to The New Times on Tuesday Bishop Célestin Hakizimana, of Gikongoro Diocese, said all is set to receive the pilgrims as the catholic church and government officials worked together with security organs to ensure that the event is incident free.

"We started receiving pilgrims since last week and we have hundreds already at Kibeho," said Hakizimana. He added that pilgrims are from the region and beyond.

Between 30,000 and 50,000 are expected at the event according to the Bishop.

Bishop Hakizimana said that the day is very important since 1982 when Holy Mary appeared on Assumption Day in a gruesome mood. Those who saw the visions alleged seeing gruesome sights, including rivers of blood and decapitated heads, which is regarded as a forewarning of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

"Assumption Day reminds us of Mary's ascension to heaven and that we need to promote divine values following in the footsteps of Holy Mary, being faithful, shunning all evil and fighting injustice to make the world better," he said

Pope Paul II, the then head of the Roman Catholic Church, officially recognised the apparitions of Holy Mary in 2001, declaring Kibeho a holy land.

Rwanda

Mobile Phone Subscriptions Grow By 1%

The number of Rwandans using mobile phones increased marginally at the end of July, the latest mobile telephone… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.