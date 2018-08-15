Africa: Read - South Africa's Controversial #tobaccobill

8 August 2018

Bhekisisa (Johannesburg)

South Africa's Controversial #tobaccobill

By Bhekisisa Team

South Africa could become one of a growing number of countries that require plain packaging for cigarettes.

The Bill would regulate the sale, packaging and advertising of tobacco products —including electronic or e-cigarettes. If passed, the legislation would, for instance, ban smoking in cars carrying children under the age of 18 and enclosed public spaces.

It would also require standardised plain packaging for tobacco products such as that adopted by countries including Australia, the United Kingdom and France. New photos of smoking's harms and the benefits of quitting are also likely to be introduced under the Bill. A 2016 report by the Canadian Cancer Society found that more than 100 countries already featuring these kinds of warnings.

People caught lighting up in no-smoking zones could face a fine and/or up to three months in prison. People who import illegal cigarettes could face sentences up to 10 years in prison.

Read the full Bill.

