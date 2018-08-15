Rwanda: Nsengiyumva Wants to Push for Creation of Teachers' Shop

Janvier Nsengiyumva, one of the independent candidates seeking to be elected in next month's parliamentary elections, has promised voters that he will fast-track the improvement of teachers' welfare, if elected.

He made the pledge at Kinazi, Huye District where he promised to set up a teachers market with subsidised goods.

Nsengiyumva is one of the four independent candidates seeking to secure a seat in the next lower chamber of parliament.

"I think teachers should be guaranteed a duty free market to enable them to buy necessities, including foodstuff, home appliances, and scholastic materials for their children. When these shops are established, teachers will be happy and a more productive, which will have a big impact on the quality of education," Nsengiyumva said adding that teachers' salaries are low considering cost of living.

He also promised to push for laws aimed at removing barriers to youth employment.