15 August 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Nsengiyumva Wants to Push for Creation of Teachers' Shop

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Diane Mushimiyimana

Janvier Nsengiyumva, one of the independent candidates seeking to be elected in next month's parliamentary elections, has promised voters that he will fast-track the improvement of teachers' welfare, if elected.

He made the pledge at Kinazi, Huye District where he promised to set up a teachers market with subsidised goods.

Nsengiyumva is one of the four independent candidates seeking to secure a seat in the next lower chamber of parliament.

"I think teachers should be guaranteed a duty free market to enable them to buy necessities, including foodstuff, home appliances, and scholastic materials for their children. When these shops are established, teachers will be happy and a more productive, which will have a big impact on the quality of education," Nsengiyumva said adding that teachers' salaries are low considering cost of living.

He also promised to push for laws aimed at removing barriers to youth employment.

Rwanda

Mobile Phone Subscriptions Grow By 1%

The number of Rwandans using mobile phones increased marginally at the end of July, the latest mobile telephone… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.