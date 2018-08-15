13 August 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Eritrean Foreign Minister Pays Visit to Somalia

Eritrean Foreign affairs Minister Osman Saleh and Afwerki's Presidential adviser, Yemane Gebreab arrived in Mogadishu on Monday for high-level talks with Somalia leaders.

On arrival at Mogadishu's International Airport, Saleh and his large entourage received a warm from Somali PM, Hassan Ali Khaire, and other high-ranking government officials.

During his stay, the Eritrean delegation is set to hold talks with Somali government leaders at Villa Somalia, the state house to discuss ways to strengthen the bilateral relations.

The two countries agreed to exchange ambassadors following a recent visit by Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo to Asmara, where he met with Isaias Afwerki.

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki raised hopes of a breakthrough last week by describing the recent peace overtures from Farmajo as "positive signals".

