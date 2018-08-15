Africa: CAF Envoys Explore Buea, Limbe Stadia

It was a professionally discrete inspection last Saturday, August 11, 2018.

The technical inspection team of the African Football Confederation (CAF), led by Anthony Baffoe, otherwise Deputy Scribe of the continental body, has inspected four training grounds and a match arena in the South West Region on 11 August, 2018.

The football infrastructure visited and scrutinized by CAF envoys includes the Molyko-Buea Stadium as training ground in Buea, capital of the South West Region. Also checked in Limbe, headquarters of Fako Administrative Division were the Centenary Stadium, the Middle Farm Stadium and the annex playground of the Limbe Omnisports Stadium as training fields. The CAF fact finders also deployed their magnifying glass on the competition arena which is the Limbe Omnisports Stadium.

An expert of the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education explained that the priority facts required for scrutiny in the case of the AFCON match field include the nature of the turf, its irrigation, sitting space, lighting system, security, dressing or changing room, toilets, the communication unit, ticketing office and vehicle packing space. Meanwhile, the major exigencies of a training pitch are limited to the turf, the toilets, security and the changing room.

However, the CAF inspection was on its third mission to Cameroon with the last one registered in March, 2018. Although the inspection was carried out without admitting the press, dependable sources contemplated that the mission could have been insisting on the maintenance of the existing infrastructure, which has already hosted the female AFCON in 2016.

Noteworthy is the fact that the football facilities in the South West Region need no telling again as they already hosted the 2016 female AFCON with applauds from many quarters as a success story.

The fields visited and checked by CAF envoys in the South West Region will host one of the pools of the AFCON 2019. The AFCON emissaries were accompanied throughout their mission by Cameroon's Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt and the South West Regional Governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai amid other local authorities.