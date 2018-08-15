Cameroon: Brutality Against Women and Children - Head of State Orders Investigation

Below is a press release fron the Ministry of Communication.

The Minister of Communication wishes to inform the public that following the release of a video footage showing unacceptable acts of brutality against women and children by armed men, the HEAD OF STATE ordered the conduct of an investigation to shed light on this matter and determine responsibility. The investigation led to the arrest of the following military personnel:

- Lieutenant FOBASSOU Etienne; - Sergeant BITYALA Cyriaque Hilaire; - Lance Corporal GODWE MANA Didier Jeanot; - Lance Corporal TSANGA; - Private 2nd Class DONOSSOU Barnabas; - Private 2nd Class MANASSE Jacobaï Jonathan; - Private 1st Class NTIECHE FEWOU Ghislain.

The persons concerned have been handed over to the judicial authorities and will be given a fair trial. Obviously, they have so far enjoyed the presumption of innocence. The Minister of Communication reiterates the HEAD OF STATE's resolve to ensure that the atrocities that may be committed by a few misguided soldiers are systematically investigated and, if need be, appropriate sanctions meted out.

He once more expresses to the Defence and Security Forces the trust, support and appreciation of the HEAD OF STATE and the entire Nation for their bravery, professionalism and determination in the fight against terrorists and other criminal groups in a bid to defend the territorial integrity, peace and stability of our country, and ensure the security of citizens and their property.

Done in Yaounde on 10 August 2018 Minister of Communication