Cameroon: Fight Against Corruption - Decentralisation Minister Encourages Councils

Minister George Elanga Obam on August 10, 2018 assessed the functioning of technical and civil status services at the Yaounde City Council and the Yaounde IV Subdivisional Council.

After evaluating the functioning of technical and civil status services at the Yaounde City Council and the Yaounde IV Subdivisional Council (Ekounou), the Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development, Georges Elanga Obam appreciated efforts being made by the local authorities to fight against corruption.

The visit to the two councils was part of the celebration of the 7th edition of the African Day of Decentralisation and Local Development celebrated on August 10, 2018. The celebration was on the theme, "The fight against corruption at the local level, a sustainable means to transform Africa from within its territories."

Mr Elanga Obam after the assessment visit declared, "I want to consider that the fight against corruption is a reality. Efforts are made to effectively fight against corruption." He further said, "What I saw is a proof that staff of the two councils are taking care of the duties they are to render to the public and that the fight against corruption is a reality." His declaration was further buttressed by the fact that the Mayor of the Yaounde IV Subdivisional Council, Regine Amougou Noma said an Anti-corruption Unit of the Council was created in May 2018.

The Government Delegate to the Yaounde City Council, Gilbert Tsimi Evouna showed the Minister round the different services of the institution. The Decentralisation Minister was accompanied to the councils by local authorities among whom was the Governor of the Centre Regions, Naseri Paul Bea.

Minister Elanga Obam while rounding off the visit at the Yaounde IV Subdivisional Council, told the officials and staff that local development was taking care of the needs of the population. He said it was for that reason that the population come to the council for diverse services.

To succeed in their duties, the Minister prescribed more commitment. To traditional leaders present during the occasion, he called on them to be involved in good practices by fighting against corruption. He thanked the members of the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) who came out in great numbers to welcome him though it was not a political rally.