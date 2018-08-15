Cameroon: Presidential Couple On Private Visit in Europe

Paul and Chantal Biya were seen off the airport yesterday August 12, 2018 by Senior State dignitaries amidst animation by jubilant dance groups.

Cameroon's first couple left the country yesterday August 12, 2018 for a private visit overseas. President Paul Biya and First Lady Chantal Biya were seen off the Nsimalen International Airport in Yaounde by a battery of senior State dignitaries at the head of which was the President of the Senate, Marcel Niat Njifenji. When the limousine aboard President Paul Biya and wife taxied to a halt at the entrance to the Presidential lounge at 11:20 am, the senior State personalities were already lined up in protocol order to welcome the first couple. As they alighted, Paul Biya and Chantal Biya shook hands with the President of the Senate, Marcel Niat Njifenji, Speaker of the National Assembly, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang, Minister, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh and the Minister, Director of the Civil Cabinet at the Presidency of the Republic, Samuel Mvondo Ayolo among other close aides of the Head of State. The Governor of the Centre Region, Naseri Paul Bea was at the head of administrative authorities of the region. The first couple had a very brief stay at the Presidential lounge given that there was no audience. But as the Head of State waited briefly at his own section, the First Lady shared pleasantries with spouses of her husband's close aides at the adjacent room of the Presidential lounge. A few minutes after arrival, the first couple walked majestically through the usual red carpet saluting the same personalities who welcomed them on arrival. At the foot of the Presidential jet were the President of the Senate, Speaker of the National Assembly, the Prime Minister, Head of Government and the Minister, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic who bade farewell to Paul and Chantal Biya as they took off for the private stay abroad. At about 11:28 am, the first couple were already seated on the airbus and less than 20 minutes thereafter, the Presidential jet taxied off. Even long before their arrival at the airport, dance groups that usually animate presidential departures likewise arrivals kept the vicinity hectic in song and dance. The CPDM Mefou and Afamba South Section, Nkon Koa group as well as Active Youth for Madam Chantal Biya (JACHABI) sang and danced, which animation got to the apex on the arrival of the Presidential Couple. One could read messages like, "Vous etes notre espoir" roughly translated as, "You are our hope" on the banners that identified one of the animation groups.