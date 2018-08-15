Cameroon: Polling Stations - Elections Cameroon Gives Location Precisions

The Deputy Director General of Elections at Elections Cameroon (ELECAM), Abdoulkarimou talked to the press on August 10, 2018.

As the October 7, 2018 presidential election day approaches, some political actors in Cameroon are already jittery, propagating information that polling stations are planned for the Unity Palace, palaces of traditional rulers and military barracks.

The Deputy Director General of Elections at ELECAM, Abdoulkarimou citing the Electoral Code, made it clear that polling stations are located in public places that are opened to the public. He specified that military barracks are public places according to the law because the soldiers who live therein are citizens as well as their families who have their full rights as electors. Mr Abdoulkarimou added that locating polling stations in military barracks is not only specific to Cameroon but a practice that obtains all over the world.

He refuted allegations of the existence of polling Stations at the Unity Palace and in palaces of traditional rulers, urging all to consult the list of polling stations for confirmation whenever they will be published. The Head of State, he reminded, has always voted at the polling station located at the Government Bilingual Primary School in Bastos, Yaounde. He used the occasion to state that there were more than 25,000 polling stations within the national territory and 56 in diplomatic missions and consular posts abroad.

Talking about the organisation of the presidential election in the North West and South Regions that are currently hit by socio-political crisis, the Deputy Director General of Elections said, that will be done following security measures put in place by government.

This, he explains, is because ELECAM organises elections in a secured atmosphere assured by the State. What is certain, he said, is the fact that government has taken measures so that the October 7, 2018 presidential election takes place throughout the national territory.