Tanzania: Heavy-Laden? Come to CCM

Magufuli tells opposition party members ...

THE ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM)'s Central Committee (CC), in its extraordinary meeting held in Dar es Salaam yesterday, among other issues, nominated parliamentary candidates for by-elections in three constituencies.

President John Magufuli, who is also the CCM National Chairman, said that the Central Committee has nominated Mr Mwita Waitara to vie for Ukonga parliamentary seat, while Mr Julius Kalanga Laizer will represent CCM in the race for Monduli constituency.

The extraordinary meeting also nominated Mr Timotheo as its candidate for Korogwe Rural Parliamentary seat.

By-elections in the three constituencies, according to the National Electoral Committee (NEC), will be held on September 16, this year.

Monduli parliamentary seat fell vacant after its former Member of Parliament Mr Kalanga, who was on opposition party - Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) ticket, defected to the ruling party.

Likewise, Ukonga seat became vacant after Mr Waitara ditched Chadema to rejoin his former party (CCM), while Korogwe Parliamentary Constituency became vacant due to the death of its legislator, Stephen Ngonyani, early last month.

Speaking on the nomination of the three candidates made by the Central Committee's Extraordinary meeting yesterday, the CCM National Chairman said some opposition members decided to rejoin CCM after experiencing trouble in their parties.

"Some members who are returning to CCM today joined the opposition after first experiencing 'dirty political games' in CCM, but having encountered worst political games there and with the ongoing reforms in our party, they have now noted that the ruling party is their only refuge," President Magufuli said.

Quoting Biblical Verse (Mathew 11:28) that says, "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest,' President Magufuli said CCM was ready to give rest to all who were burdened.

President Magufuli also applauded Tanzanians who turned out and participated in Buyungu by-election, thus enabled the party to reclaim the constituency by 100 per cent.

"To win an election is one thing and serving the electorate is being sincere and volunteering to address their problems which is the party's priority," President Magufuli said.

Last week, the National Electoral Commission (NEC) announced by-elections schedule for the three constituencies and two wards.

NEC Vice-Chairman, Appeal Court Judge Mbarouk Salim Mbarouk said the by- elections will be held on September, 16 this year.

He said that nomination forms for the parliamentary contestants will be issued from August 13 to 20, this year and the nominations will be done on August 20.

Justice Mbarouk said the campaigns for the parliamentary positions will begin on August 21 and end on September 15, this year.

He said NEC received a letter from the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai, informing them about the three constituencies which are vacant as mandated under section 37(3) of the National Elections Act.

He named the constituencies as Korogwe Urban in Tanga Region, following the death of former MP Stephen Ngonyani, Ukonga in Dar es Salaam and Monduli in Arusha.