Nigeria: Govt to Provide Free Internet Access to 10M Nigerians

Abuja — The Federal Government has stated its resolve to provide free internet access to about 10 million Nigerians in key locations across the country.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, disclosed this during the launch of a pilot digital classroom at Pilot Science Primary School in Abuja, yesterday.

She said: "The Federal Government is working hard to actualise the dream of a knowledge-based and innovation-driven digital economy.

"As you may be aware, I recently visited Silicon Valley in the United States and engaged with CEOs of several global IT companies. Only recently, we hosted Google executives who are working to provide free Internet to 10 million Nigerians in key locations across the country.

"Google, like several other IT companies, is establishing a strong presence in Nigeria, not out of altruism but based on hard and rational logic of profit to be made and potentials to impact a large youthful market of 200 million population.

"The Nigerian digital economy will generate an estimated US$ 88 billion and create three million jobs over the next ten years."

Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, who spoke on behalf of the acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, said schools across the country had to be scientifically equipped.

According to him, the project has to be introduced to private sector-driven educational institutions in the country in order to ensure that children who are not in public schools also benefit from it.

While urging the organisers to replicate the smart classrooms in all schools across the country, Shittu said "government will not fail on its part as it will carry out all tasks necessary for the success of the project."

The smart classroom was donated by Netdragon Websoft, a Chinese company, working in partnership with the Federal Government to develop the nation's ICT sector.