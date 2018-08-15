Ethiopia: Integrated Efforts to Avert Illicit Heritage Trafficking

Illegal heritage trafficking might cause social and economic impact on a given people

A study conducted by Tesfaye Arage, a heritage conservation expert at the Authority for Research and Conservation of the Cultural Heritage (ARCCH) on the return of illegally looted heritages and positive measurements, indicated that the country's heritages are exposed to illicit heritage trafficking. According to the study, the major reason to the looted heritages is the country's endless war history within and with foreign rivalries. In 1960s, the British soldiers who were in Ethiopia to release captivated citizens made a great to the nation loss through stealing more than 1000 parchment books and unidentified number of precious heritages.

Even after that, the country's treasures were taken in different times including the five year long war with fascist Italy. Due to various efforts made by organizations and patriotic citizens and foreign partners, some heritages including Axum Obelisk, crowns, swords and prayer book of King Tewodros II among others were turned back. However, compared to the amount of the looted heritages, stakeholders ought to exert extended efforts for the return of numerous treasures back home.

There should be a strong commitment and cooperation among stakeholders to conserve heritages and protect them from illegal trafficking. According to ARCCH Heritage Study Director Demirew Dagne, the authority is working with stakeholders for the returning of stolen heritages including manuscripts, traditional attires and souvenirs. And more have to be done to combat heritage trafficking, which is the third global illegal transfer next to gunrunning and addictive drugs costing about 60 billion USD per annum.

The authority is working to raise the awareness of the public through organizing programs and communicating related issues using magazines, leaflets and newspapers. It is also publishing study books that give details about the type, measurements and features of the country's heritages. This year, the authority has launched two studies conducted on intangible heritages that assist the effort to promote and conserve the heritages by knowing their current status, he said. "We have also published a study book which identifies recognized Ethiopian heritages in 1400 copies to raise the public awareness on the type of heritages and their value to the country." The studies would be included in text books and available to students to know more about their history and culture and to preserve them from robbery, Demirew said. The studies would also be dispatched for common understanding of the society to protect the heritages from illegal traders, he noted.

The authority is working with Ethiopian Revenue and Custom Authority and Ethiopian Airlines through giving training on how to identify heritages when they pass through, accourding to Authority Cultural Heritage Inventory, Inspection and Standardization Director Dessalegn Abebaw. Public awareness raising workshops and trainings have been organized to souvenir producers and sellers, tour guides and other tourism professionals to protect heritages and inform securities when they see illicit trafficking, he said "The authority has identified Axum, Lalibela and Bahir Dar cities as the major spots where Ethiopian heritages are passed through." It has also planned to work with the stakeholders to employ heritage curators to inspect heritages in various stations, he stated. Security forces, religious personnel, custom office and tour operators among others ought to have awareness on national heritages and amount the impact of illicit heritage trafficking and the authority is doing its level best to this end.

The major triggering factors to illicit heritage trafficking is cheap economic beneficiary, low public awareness and lack of dedication among stakeholders to prevention activities, he underlined. Heritage trafficking is hurting the country from generating valuable income from tourists and researchers. Moreover, the country is obliged to buy knowledge and medicines that were once mentioned in its stolen manuscripts, as to Dessalegn.

Illegal heritage trafficking might cause social and economic impact on a given people. Economically, they would be income source to the country visited by tourists and researchers. On the other hand, the traditional attires, jewelries and especially manuscripts are the history, knowledge and identity of the people invented them. Therefore, loosing these treasures means to lose the history and identity of citizens. However, the authority has faced financial problem to run conservation activities since the country is spending only 0.01 percent of the annual national budget to heritage protection, according to Dessalegn.

Therefore, working for the return of looted heritages and conserving the one in hand is expected from all stakeholders. Similarly, strong diplomacy is significant to the return of the looted heritages beside. Moreover, tackling the knowledge and financial problems is also supportive in the conservation activities.

According to Dessalegn, the people must look after the heritages especially those in religious institutions and souvenir shops as some of the souvenirs are returning back as a high copy from other countries. Wrapping up the study, Tesfaye recommended the establishment of National Heritage Returning Committee which includes the authority, national archives and library agency, ministry of foreign affairs and security forces among others to strengthen and prompt the returning activities. Therefore, getting back the looted heritages and conserving those in hand should be the prime duty of all intended bodies.