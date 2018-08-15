Ethiopia: Promoting Diaspora Engaments

Governments increasingly recognize the value that diaspora populations bring to development efforts and are seeking ways to magnify the human capital and financial resources that emigrants and their descendants contribute to development in their countries of origin. Beyond the remittances they generate, diaspora members fulfill a key development role in their countries of origin: as major direct investors in critical and emerging industries, generous philanthropists and first movers in the growth of important sectors such as tourism, and in the development of human capital.

The diaspora community represents a force in today's global and political economy that cannot be overlooked. Diasporans play important economic and social roles in their countries of residence and countries of ancestry. For example, formal global remittances (transfers of money from migrants to relatives in home countries) regularly exceed $500 billion annually--the second largest capital flow after that of the private sector. In many countries, remittances account for a large proportion of gross domestic product and support foreign currency reserves, consumption, and livelihoods.

In worldwide arena, diasporans lead fortune 500 companies, play influential roles in global investment banks and equity funds, and are well-renowned experts in their fields. To garner this opportunity, Ethiopia had been barred by various impacts married with political ideology and ethnicity back ground and religion that had been harming nation and diaspora engaments not to flourish that could harm nation.

Policymakers in various parts of nations increasingly recognize the value that diaspora populations bring to development efforts at home. Africa and Asian of some governments in the have taken

an extra step in institutionalizing their engagement with the diaspora by creating special offices or directorates within government agencies. For instance, countries like India have established ministries to address the needs of diaspora populations, Ministry for Overseas Indian Affairs was formed which follow and widen engagements.

To scrap the black curtain Dr. Abiy Ahmed have been in USA on diaspora diplomacy visit that aimed to deal with the challenge and tune the relation by addressing the barriers for the common good open new chapter under the theme "Break the Wall; Build the Bridge." He urged, Ethiopian Diaspora community residing in North America to stand in one spirit for the motherland.

He stressed saying_"Let's break the wall, let's build a bridge. Let's build a united Ethiopia. Let's build one Ethiopian community. Let's look inward and examine ourselves-let's only take the best from our history and join in common purpose. Let's build a just society,"

He further said "The Ethiopian Diaspora embody our rich, diverse nationhood and are our global ambassadors," he said adding "We come to you not because of our immediate needs. It's because you're integral to our identity, our renewal, our democracy, our growth, our healing and our human capital." This mesmerizing speech has been changing the hearts and minds of diasporas not to be by stander.

The efforts had been commended by fellow citizens' as well international media outlets saying extra ordinary and epochal in terms of cementing diaspora members' involvement in nation building process and engaging the diaspora.

Moreover, Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed announced the formation of the Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund Advisory Council and its members. The council members have drawn from various fields of study back ground and business as well academia with reputable performance and acceptance.

Commenting on the visit, Bahir Dar University Lecturer Desalegn Belachew, the visit was extremely successful in many ways. "Regardless of ethnicity, political ideology, age and sex, it has brought together all diaspora members for the first time in Ethiopian history."

He, moreover, says his trip has proved that the collapse of the age-old wall of hatred and separation among the diaspora communities.

The Primer has succeeded to build trust and put an end to the division along ethnic lines in Ethio Diaspora via erecting the brigade of unity and togetherness, he adds.

" Look , for long, the political reality in the home country had been influencing the mindset of the diaspora for better or worse , but now the diaspora has almost reached to consensus in putting aside differences through roundtable discussions."

As to him, the other important milestone during the visit was the proclamation of Ethiopia Day in Mega cities like Washington and Los Angles. "Such success story has been registered due to the large turnout of Ethiopians during the meeting with Dr. Abiy in respective cities."

The visit has given big lesson to all diaspora communities in a bid to have a clear understanding of the proposed Diaspora Trust Fund and other socioeconomic and political developments in the homeland, he notes.

Desalegn stresses that the move to attract the diaspora investment in Ethiopia need to be supported assigning and appointing human capital by merit with functioning institutions across the nation.

He, furthermore, says amending, developing policies and strategies that could speed up the reform activities towards the diaspora community should be well framed in line with their interests._Regarding dual citizenship, he says the constitution needs to be revised to allow such citizen status with a view to enhancing diaspora participation in development drive of their country of origin.

Dilla University Journalism and Communication Instructor Abera Wondesen says during the previous periods, senior officials used to face opposition demonstration in USA. "So I thought first that the new Primer's fate would be same as to his predecessors, but I was left speechless seeing the warm welcoming ceremonies to Dr. Abiy by members of the diaspora in USA."

The trip has healed the wounds of ethnic conflict among the Ethio diaspora apart from burying the politics of hatred for good, he notes.

For Abera, exchanging ideas with the diaspora communities on how to make Ethiopia peaceful, democratic and prosperous is crucial for bringing about social harmony and sustainable development.

The writer hold that diasporas have been making contributions for a long time, without waiting for policy to mobilize them and sometimes even in spite of these. However, diaspora contributions are directly related to institutional frameworks, socio-economic settings, political environments as well as issues of perceptions, images, trust and social identification, in both the home and host country.

While there is a growing policy interest in tapping, mobilizing and channeling diaspora contributions, the role of policies should be clearly defined, and the approaches that can effectively facilitate the engagement of diasporas for development understood to ensure that Diasporas are not deprived of the ownership of their contributions.

Finally, it well acknowledged efforts to open new chapter in realizing the Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund, but it should widen efforts in look various engagements areas and framed with investment, philanthropy, mentorship, tourism and trade market, entrepreneurship, humanitarian response, net working and market linkage and voluntarism.