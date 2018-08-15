11 August 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: UAE, Ethiopia Agree On Addis Asab Oil Pipeline

Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to build an oil pipeline linking the Port of Assab in Eritrea with Addis Abeba, Ethiopia.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) and Reem Al Hashimy, the Emirate's state minister for international cooperation, reached an agreement for the installation of the pipeline during their meeting held in Addis Abeba on August 9, 2018.

The two have also reached an agreement to prepare a study for the implementation of the project, according to Fistum Arega, chief of staff at the Office of the Prime Minister.

During the meeting, the two countries discussed ways to implement previously concluded investment agreements, which among others include real estate and resort developments. The Emirate has pledged a total of 3 billion dollars in aid and investments to Ethiopia.

