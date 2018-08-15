15 August 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Arua Voters Head to the Polls Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Charles M. Mpagi

Voters in Arua Municipality in northwestern Uganda head to the polls on Wednesday to elect their Member of Parliament after the seat fell vacant following the assassination of Ibrahim Abiriga of the ruling party in June.

But to replace the fallen leader, a trail of blood has followed the high-stakes campaign with 12 candidates vying for the post.

In the run-up to vote, MP Robert Kyagulanyi, known as Bobi Wine, was arrested after violence rocked the last day of the by-election campaign in which security officers shot his driver dead.

In the melee, the rear screen of a car in President Yoweri Museveni's motorcade was shattered in what police say was an attack by opposition supporters.

One of the candidates, Mr Kassiano Wadri, an independent opposition-leaning politician, was arrested and is likely to face treason charges.

NTV Uganda journalists Herbert Zziwa and Ronald Muwanga were also arrested as they aired live the incident in Arua town, some 470km from the capital Kampala on Monday. They have been charged with inciting violence but have been released on police bond.

"Scores of suspects have been arrested including the following; candidate Kassiano Wadri, MPs Paul Mwiru, Robert Sentamu Kyagulanyi, Gerald Karuhanga... " said police spokesperson Emilian Kayima in a statement to the media.

The stakes have been high not only for the ruling NRM party that is keen to reclaim the Arua Municipality seat but also for the main opposition Forum for Democratic Change whose member Mr Wadri is contesting as an independent in defiance of the party's preferred candidate Bruce Musema.

Nusura Tiperu, a former legislator at the EAC Parliament in Arusha, is the NRM's flagbearer.

Polling stations are expected to open at 7:00am local time.

The constituency has 65 polling station.

Uganda

Egypt Prepares 4mw Solar Power Project for Uganda's Renewable Energy

The business environment in Uganda is proving to be more conducive for investors with more investments lining up for a… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.