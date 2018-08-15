Somalia: Senior Delegation Visit to Somalia

Asmara — Senior Eritrean delegation comprising Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Advisor Yemane Gebreab have arrived in Mogadishu today, 13 August, for an official visit to Somalia.

At a meeting held in the afternoon hours the Eritrean delegation delivered message from President Isaias Aferki to President Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed. The two sides also discussed on the development of bilateral relations as well as the progress of the declaration on brotherly relations and comprehensive cooperation signed between the two countries on 30 July in Asmara and priorities for its implementation.

President Mohammed Abdullahi explained to the Eritrean delegation the progress that Somalia has made as well as the domestic and international challenges it continues to face. President Mohammed also reaffirmed Somalia's commitment to the joint declaration.

The Somali Prime Minister, Mr. Hassan Ali Khayre participated at the meeting.

It is to be recalled that President Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed visited Eritrea from 28 to 30 July at an invitation from President Isaias Afwerki.

According to the joint declaration signed by President Isaias Afwerki and President Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed, the two countries have agreed to develop political, economic, social, cultural as well as defense and security cooperation; to establish diplomatic relations and exchange ambassadors, promote bilateral trade and investment, as well as educational and cultural exchanges.

The two countries have also agreed to work in unison to foster regional peace, stability and economic integration.