13 August 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Shide Replaces Abdi Iley As Ethio Somali Ruling Party Leader

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ethiopia communications minister Ahmed Shide was on Sunday elected to become the new leader of the ruling party of Somali region Ethiopian Somali People's Democratic Party.

Shide's election ended the long running reign by former regional President of the Ethio-Somali region Abdi Iley. Abdi Ahmed Ilkacase remains the President of the region after he replaced the embattled Abdi Iley.

Saudi Arabia Slaps Somalia By Sending Back Livestock Export The Irony Of Somalia With 7 Ministers , 9 MPs and 9 Senators With Canadian Citizenship Backing Saudi Arabia

Five KDF soldiers killed In Lamu Alshabaab Attack Abdi Iley resigned after he fell off with the federal government leading to violence in the capital when Ethiopian army moved in to detain him.

At least 15 people were killed in the clashes.

Somalia

How Poor Health in Somalia Hurts Mandera Locals

Mandera is prone to outbreaks of chikungunya, cholera, dengue fever and polio because of proximity to Somalia and the… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.