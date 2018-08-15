Somalia: Shide Replaces Abdi Iley As Ethio Somali Ruling Party Leader

Ethiopia communications minister Ahmed Shide was on Sunday elected to become the new leader of the ruling party of Somali region Ethiopian Somali People's Democratic Party.

Shide's election ended the long running reign by former regional President of the Ethio-Somali region Abdi Iley. Abdi Ahmed Ilkacase remains the President of the region after he replaced the embattled Abdi Iley.

Abdi Iley resigned after he fell off with the federal government leading to violence in the capital when Ethiopian army moved in to detain him.

At least 15 people were killed in the clashes.