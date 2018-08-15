Namibia: Pdm Concerned Over Growing Strikes

THE leadership of the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) said they are concerned over the growing number of strikes and industrial action by disgruntled employees in the country of late.

Namibia over the past few months saw some strikes and mass actions by aggrieved employees of the Namibia Tourism Board, Shoprite supermarkets, Namibia Institute of Pathology and the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund, among others. The PDM secretary general, Manuel Ngaringombe, expressed the concern in a media statement made available to Nampa yesterday.

The party's leadership is, therefore, calling on all employers and workers' representative groups to regularly consult with their employees and members to avoid such actions as they are detrimental to the productivity of their respective companies and the country at large.

"These actions also create animosity between the employers and employees that encourages hostility within the workplace. Regular and productive consultations and engagements between these parties can easily avert such occurrences as well as the worst case scenarios of possible job losses for the employees, and productive time lost for the employers," said Ngaringombe.

In addition, the PDM said they have also noted with concern that due to the current economic challenges, employers are more concerned with the productivity of their companies and may easily forget that these same challenges are also affecting their employees.

"We are thus calling upon all parties (employers, employees, trade unions representatives) to embrace the need to take into account pertinent workplace issues," advised Ngaringombe.

- Nampa