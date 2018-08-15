Namibia: Tweya's Plot Up for Public Objections

THE Oranjemund Town Council has invited objections, if any, from members of the public on the sale of 13 erven, including a plot offered to the minister of trade, industrialisation and SME development, Tjekero Tweya.

The public notice of objection which council recently advertised in a newspaper states that it intends to sell Erf 235 measuring 11 244 square metres to the minister.

The council has given the public until Friday this week to lodge objections in writing against the proposed sale of erven. These must be in a sealed envelope marked "Objections to the sale of various erven, notice number 02/2018," addressed to the office of the CEO, P.O. Box 178, Oranjemund.

The council's chief executive officer, Shali Akwaanyenga, yesterday confirmed that the local authority had made an offer to Tweya to buy an unserviced business plot measuring 11 244 square metres for N$1,2 million by way of private treaty, which he had accepted.

"The offer was based on valuations done by two independent valuators," he added.

According to Akwaanyenga, the minister intends to build upmarket accommodation units on the plot to support the council's efforts in addressing the housing backlog at the mining town, which was recently granted local authority status.

He revealed that the housing backlog at the town stands at 2 000, of which 300 dwellings are earmarked for low-income earners.

"Housing development has become critical for the town after it was granted local authority status last year," he stated.

Akwaanyenga stressed that the plot offered to Tweya is unserviced.

"It is required from him to develop the land regarding municipal bulk services in support of the planned development," he noted.

When asked about the value of the minister's planned housing development, he said the council has so far directed the politician to provide details of a development plan before the commencement of the actual construction work.

Akwaanyenga said all applicants for the various erven as stated in the notice of objection have been on the waiting list for about three years when asked when exactly Tweya had submitted his application for land, and whether he was on the list of people who were waiting to purchase land from the council.

Tweya yesterday did not respond to questions on the matter sent to his cellphone.

- luqman@namibian.com.na