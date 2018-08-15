Namibia: Okakarara Incident Regrettable - Ndeitunga

POLICE Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga says the clashes at Okakarara between police officers and civilians at the weekend was unfortunate and regrettable.

In a statement on Monday, Ndeitunga said violence broke out at the police station, and minimum to maximum force was used to calm the situation with the offenders.

"Knowing that Okakarara town will be full of visitors attending the "Ohamakari Battle" red flag commemoration, I ensured the maximum deployment of officers on the ground to maintain peace and security, as well as law and order in the town," he stated.

Information gathered from the victims of the incident is that the police arrested and assaulted people they found on the streets.

Speaking to The Namibian from a Windhoek hospital bed, Jakuaterua Zemuundja said the assault on him was not justified, and he wished the police could give him answers.

Zemuundja said he was passing the police station when he saw a crowd.

He parked his car on the other side of the road, but the police told him to move it. Before he could drive away, he was again told to park inside the station, where he was arrested and beaten up.

"The police started beating me up, and before I could ask what I had done, they threw tear gas onto my face. I fell, and then they beat my abdominal area," recalled Zemuundja.

He added that he was left to sleep at the station in pain, and was not given medical attention, even when he requested for some.

The police arrested 39 civilians that night, and allegedly assaulted close to 12 people.

Kaatjona Uahupirapi, one of the victims who was briefing The Namibian on the way forward following their release on Sunday, said they might not open their case in that town due to a lack of faith in the police.

"We don't have faith in the Okakarara police, and we are hesitant to open cases in the town, he said.

Uahupirapi and 11 other people were at Otjiwarongo to get medical attention and finalise the documents they intended to use to open cases against the police.

A family member of one of the victims also claimed that the police had ulterior motives for assaulting civilians, considering the type of people they assaulted.

Speaking to The Namibian, a brother of one of the victims said if the reason for the assault resulted from an order to close some bars, then there was no need to injure his brother, who was merely passing by the police station.

"The police must tell us the real reason for attacking our people like dogs in their town", he charged on condition of anonymity.

The Namibian understands that a fight broke out when a police officer was hit on the head with a bottle at one of the local bars.

Police officers arrested the alleged assailant, and called for reinforcements to force all the other bars which were open at that time to close.