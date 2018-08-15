Namibia: State Closes Case in Rape, Trafficking Trial

A WOMAN being prosecuted on multiple charges of rape and human trafficking based on allegations that she provided a schoolgirl from northern Namibia as an unwilling sexual partner to two men in the Okahandja district, is facing another eight months in custody before her trial continues in the Windhoek High Court.

Judge Naomi Shivute postponed the trial of Tuufilwa Jonas (33) yesterday after state advocate Felistas Shikerete-Vendura informed her that the prosecution was closing its case against Jonas. The trial is scheduled to continue from 22 to 25 April next year.

Jonas has denied guilt on four counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, and three charges of trafficking in persons.

The charges are based on allegations that Jonas was involved in a scam that landed a schoolgirl from northern Namibia on Okahandja district farms, where she was forced into becoming a sexual partner to two men.

The state is alleging that Jonas approached the schoolgirl at a village in northern Namibia in April 2012, and advised her to leave school so that she could take up a job which Jonas said was available at Okahandja.

In fact, though, Jonas had agreed with a man living on an Okahandja area farm that she would procure a girl for him - which the girl found out only the next month, after she had arrived at Okahandja and Jonas told her that she had to live with the man who had paid for her transport from the north, the state is charging.

Having arrived at the farm where the man was staying, the girl was allegedly forced to have sexual intercourse with him on several occasions.

The state is also alleging that Jonas fetched the girl from the farm two months later, and instructed her to take up lodging with another man - which she refused to do.

Following that refusal, Jonas instructed the girl to stay with a third man. Having been chased out of Jonas' house, the girl went to stay with the third man, and was again raped on several occasions, the prosecution is alleging.

Shikerete-Vendura closed the state's case after the police officer in charge of the investigation of the charges, detective warrant officer Celestine Alweendo, testified as the last witness for the prosecution.

She said she discovered during the investigation that Jonas approached four young women at a village in northern Namibia to offer them jobs at Okahandja and encourage them to leave school to take the employment opportunity she was offering. Two of the women accepted her offer, while the other two declined it, Alweendo said. Jonas gave the one woman - she is the complainant in the case - N$200 to pay for her transport to Okahandja, but after her arrival at the town, she told the woman she had to go to a farm to stay with the man who had paid for her transport, Alweendo testified.

That man had intercourse with the woman without her consent, and she later left the farm because of abuse she was suffering at his hands, Alweendo said. Jonas then gave the woman to a second man as a partner, and then to a third one, who also raped her, the officer told the court. Nothing came of the job offers Jonas made to the two women, she alleged.

Cross-examining Alweendo, defence lawyer Milton Engelbrecht said Jonas was denying that she gave money to the woman to enable her to travel to Okahandja to take up employment, or that she arranged for the woman to become a sexual partner for the men she went to live with. Jonas was arrested in November 2015, and has been kept in custody since then.