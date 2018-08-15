Southern Africa: SADC First Ladies to Participate in #befree Campaign

THE Office of the First Lady will host a panel discussion with first ladies from other Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries on challenges affecting the youth.

The panel discussion led by First Lady Monica Geingos is part of a SADC #BeFree campaign which will take place on 17 August 2018, as part of the SADC Summit underway in Windhoek.

The #BeFree campaign is an interactive initiative seeking practical and relevant solutions to support those who have experienced any form of violence; encourage a culture of reporting violence to stop violence; care for others, including themselves, physically, emotionally and mentally; refrain from self-destructive behaviour and seek help; socialise non-violently; strive to raise wholesome children by instilling strong values and confidence.

In a media statement issued yesterday, the One Economy Foundation said first ladies from about four SADC countries will share interventions that have proven successful in addressing such challenges to assist with reviewing such issues through a SADC lens. About 250 participants comprising the youth, parents, community leaders, nurses, social workers, police officers and teachers are also expected to attend the event which will be held at a local nightclub.

The campaign will also be hosted in the Kavango West and Otjozondjupa regions on 25 August 2018 and 8 September 2018, respectively.

"Through these engagements, we facilitate access to information, services as well as assistance with case referrals," the foundation said.

- Nampa