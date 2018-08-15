14 August 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Advisory Council for Diaspora Fund Goes Live

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has formed an advisory council for the newly established Diaspora Trust Fund, a fund to be dedicated for development and social projects in Ethiopia.

Chaired by Alemayehu G. Mariam (PhD), professor of political science at California State University and and an attorney, the council has 15 members composed of scholars, business executives, human right activists and heads of international organisations.

Human rights activists Obang Metho and Tamagne Beyene; Mimi Alemayehou, managing director of Black Rhino Group; Gabriel Negatu of the African Development Bank; Bisrat Aklilu (PhD) of UNDP; and Kassahun Kebede, managing partner of Cepheus Growth Capital are among the members of the new council.

The council is expected to come up with a plan to ensure fund accountability, transparency, project selection criteria and the identification of practical ways to attract broad support among the diaspora, according to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister.

In June Prime Minister Abiy called on the diaspora community to contribute one dollar a day to fund social and developmental projects.

