11 August 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: UK Extends Hand for Jobs, Taxes

The United Kingdom's Department for International Development has pledged 115 million pounds to two Ethiopian government programmes - Jobs Compact and Tax Systems Transformations.

The agreement was signed on August 8, 2018, at the Ethiopian Ministry of Finance & Economic Cooperation located on King George Avenue in Addis Abeba by Minister Abraham Tekeste (PhD) and Penny Mordaunt, Secretary of State for International Development for the United Kingdom.

80 million pounds will be used to create 100,000 jobs, including 30,000 designated for refugee employment. The balance of the pledge will go to the government's Tax Systems Transformations Programme, which aims to increase tax revenue and improve business operation environments and tax compliance.

