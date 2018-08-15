Ethiopia: Addis Gets New Manager

The new Deputy Mayor of the city, Takele Uma, has also formed his cabinet

The city of Addis Abeba gets the former head of Addis Abeba Water & Sewerage Authority as its manager, replacing Haile Fissiha who has been in that position since 2010.

Awoke Hailemariam assumed his position last Friday, August 10, 2018, following the formation of a new cabinet by the new Deputy Mayor of the city, Tekele Uma, who came to office last month. Zerihun Abate, who was the chairperson of the Environmental Engineering department at the School of Chemical & Bio-Engineering at the Addis Abeba Institute of Technology, replaced Awoke as the head of the Autority.

Haile was city manager since the mayorship of Kuma Demeksa and replaced the former city manager Mekuriya Haile, appointed minister of Urban Development & Construction by the late Prime Minister Meles Zenawi.

Haile has an educational background in Agriculture & Plant Science from Haromaya University, and postgraduate degrees in Environmental Science from Addis Abeba University and Organisational Leadership from Azusa Pacific University in California.

On the same day, Takele also appointed a speaker of the Addis Abeba City Council and two chairpersons for standing committees of municipal and good governance services.

The incumbent speaker of the council, Tabor Gebremedhin (PhD), handed over his gavel to the new speaker, Abebech Negash. She is only the third female speaker since the establishment of the Council in 2008. Abebech took over the post after Sinknesh Atale, who served for a year, and Atsede Assefa (PhD), both of whom were selected by Kuma.

The deputy mayor in his speech stressed that the selection of the cabinet members has been carried out after an evaluation of their background, with respect to their education and their commitment in serving the people of the city in their prior engagements.

"I will focus on bringing good governance by combating corruption and scale up accountability by distributing tasks," said Abebech. "But all of this can only be realised by working together with members of the council, the standing committees and the people of the city."

The new cabinet has retained five members - Yonas Ayalew, Construction Bureau head; Shisema G. Selassie, Revenue & Customs Authority head; Foeno Fola, City Finance & Economic Cooperation Bureau head; and Nigatu Dagnachew, who was head of the City Youth & Sports Office and was recently appointed to head the Small & Micro Enterprise Development Bureau. Tabor is also a part of the cabinet as head of the Education Bureau. The remaining 13 appointees are new to helm.

"I will continue with the effort rendered by the previous management in the education sector and focus on the accessibility and quality of education together with the society including parents," Tabor told Fortune.

The Council has 128 members, while the cabinet consists of 34 members.

Tadesse Gebre, guest and observer of the sessions at the council since former Mayor Kuma Demekisa, is optimistic about the new appointments, saying that it consists of educated people.

"I am sure this collection will address the myriad problems of bad governance in the city," he said. "The country has been compromising on educated people for political membership for a long time."