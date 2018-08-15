11 August 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Red Cross Assists Displaced People

Local and international Red Cross Societies have begun providing humanitarian assistance to 10,000 displaced households in the inter-regional conflict between Gedeo and Guji zones.

The International Committee of the Red Cross and the Ethiopian Red Cross Society began delivery of emergency assistance for an estimated 60,000 individuals last week. Plastic shelters, sleeping mats, blankets, jerrycans, cooking utensils and soap are some of the materials distributed.

The displacement occurred between mid-April and early June in Gedeo, Southern Regional State, and in West Guji, Oromia Region State. Close to one million people have been displaced as a result of the disputes.

To date, 3,300 families who are sheltered in the Kochere district of Gedeo zone have received assistance.

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

