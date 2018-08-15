Ghana: 4 Cops Shot By Armed Robbers At Dansoman

Four policemen from the Operational Unit of Accra Regional Police Command were ambushed and shot by armed robbers, at Dansoman, in Accra, last Saturday.

The Policemen, who were responding to a distress call, sustained serious injuries in the chest, legs, tights and hands.

They are Constable Rudorf Gbedema, Corporal Thomas Gbemu, Sergeant Charles Dankwah and one Corporal Nyame.

The Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) George Alex Mensah, who confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, said the injured personnel were currently responding to treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

He said about 10:30p.m on August 11, the policemen were on normal patrol duties, and when they got to the Dansoman Sukura, they received a telephone call that some suspected armed robbers were attacking a resident in the area.

DCOP Mensah said the policemen went to Dansoman Sukura, in an attempt to locate the robbery scene.

He said the robbers, who had laid ambush at the place, opened fire at them (policemen) as soon as they alighted from the vehicle conveying them.

DCOP Mensah said the robbers fled the area after firing gun at the police, injuring the four personnel.

He indicated that the driver, who was in the vehicle, was not injured, and conveyed his colleagues to the Korle Bu Teaching hospital

DCOP Mensah said one of the policemen, who was shot in the heart, was in critical condition, and had undergone surgery and pellets removed from the body.

He, however, said they were all responding to treatment at the hospital.

The Regional Police Commander said the robbers earlier attacked and shot a 24-year-old man in the house, and an elderly woman, who was fleeing from the robbers, fell in the process.

DCOP Mensah said the police have mounted a search for the armed robbers, adding that investigation into the case has commenced.

"The Police would leave no stone unturned to arrest the culprits, "he stressed.