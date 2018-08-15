Ghana: GTUC, Coventry University to Introduce New Programmes

The Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) and Coventry University (CU) in the United Kingdom (UK) are in discussion to introduce new programmes on cyber security, public health as well as doctor of philosophy (PhD for Ghanaian students to benefit from.

The move is part of the two institutions plan to deepen their relationship and expand their collaboration.

Speaking during a media interaction in Accra Prof. Isaac Blankson, Vice President of GTUC said the two universities had agreed to enhance the novel programme to enable more students to benefit.

He said the two had agreed to introduce new programmes capable of addressing emerging challenges.

A case in point, he said was the discussion on the possibility to add cyber security to the list of programmes under the partnership.

With cybercrime taking a toll on the economy and the financial sector in particular, Prof. Blankson said education institutions like GTUC had a duty to help build capacity to defeat the menace hence the plan to add cyber security to the list of programmes under the TNE.

So far, about 4,000 people have benefited from the programme, which started in 2010 under an arrangement that allows students to school with GTUC but obtain CU degrees.

Known as the transnational education (TNE), the partnership started with 28 students but has since expanded to benefit more students and programmes.

Dr David Pilsbury, the Deputy Vice Chancellor of CU said both universities were also exploring the possibility using the partnership to address the growing unemployment in the country and the sub-region at large.

They intend to do this by introducing a programme in entrepreneurship, he said.

He commended GTUC for its commitment to quality education and hard work in ensuring that the programme succeeds.

While describing the partnership as a strong one, Dr Pilsbury said a similar relationship between CU and a university in Tanzania is being closed down.

Although he did not mention why, he said "like marriages, sometimes, you have to divorce and may be remarry."

He, however, stressed that TNE was not replacing traditional education system but was only augmenting it in a manner that will help expand education in a manner that does not compromise cost.