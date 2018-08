The national U-20 football team, the Black Satellites drew 1-1 with Benin in Cotonou yesterday to qualify for the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations finals.

The Black Satellites advanced to the next year's tournament in Niger 4-2 on aggregate. They have joined the hosts, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Mali, South Africa and Senegal.

The Satellites won 3-1 in the first leg match played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.