13 August 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Black Princesses Pip New Zealand

Ghana left it late to defeat New Zealand 1-0 in their final Group A match at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 in Concarneau yesterday.

A goalless first half at the Stade Guy-Piriou saw the Black Princesses create chances through Sandra Owusu-Ansah and Ruth Anima, while Sam Tawharu forced an early save from Ghana goalkeeper Martha Annan.

The best scoring opportunity before the break fell to New Zealand's Grace Jale, but her header from a corner flew over the crossbar.

Needing a victory to have any hope of reaching the quarter-finals, the Junior Football Ferns looked the stronger side after half-time, but were unable to convert that pressure into a goal.

Instead, it was the West Africans that claimed the winner with a quarter of an hour remaining. Grace Asantewaa's initial shot struck the crossbar, but Amina was on hand to head home on the rebound.

The result meant little to either team's hopes of earning a place in the quarter-finals, with France and the Netherlands claiming the top two spots from Group A.

