Ghana: Three Killed By Unknown Gunmen in Kalidu Forest

Three Killed By Unknown Gunmen in Kalidu Forest

By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Bole — /

Three persons were on Saturday shot dead by unknown gunmen in the Kalidu forest, near Bole, in the Bole-Bamboi District.

The dead have been identified as Lansani Saaka, 21; Haruna Husein, 19 and Osman Hadi, 18.

Residents of Bole and its environ suspected the three persons might have been killed by armed robbers as the cattle the three had taken for grazing could not be found.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yussif Mohammed Tanko told the Ghanaian Times in an interview yesterday that the case was reported to the Bole police by one Zakaria Yahaya.

He said the complainant told the police in Bole that the three persons took their cattle to the bush for grazing and never returned, and when the police conducted a search, they found the three dead in the Kalidu forest.

DSP Tanko said the search team found AA empty cartridges and a dead cow lying by the by the dead bodies in the forest,.

He stated that the bodies have been released to the family for. Burial, and indicated that the police have begun investigation into the case, and called for residents to assist in the search for the culprits.

