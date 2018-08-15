14 August 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Tunis Ranks 106th in 'Global Liveability Index 2018'

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian capital, Tunis, has ranked 106th in the world and 8th among Arab cities in "The Global Liveability Index 2018", published Tuesday by the Economist.

The Global Liveability Index compares world cities (140) with each other in terms of security, affordability, education, healthcare, its urban lifestyle and infrastructure.

On the Maghreb scale, Casablanca (Morocco) ranks 115th in the world and 14th among Arab cities.

Algiers and Tripoli are among the lowest ranked cities, 132nd and 134th, respectively.

The Austrian capital, Vienna, has beaten Australia's Melbourne to be named the world's most liveable city.

In the top 10, there are also Osaka (Japan), Calgary (Canada), Sydney (Australia), Vancouver (Canada), Tokyo (Japan), Toronto (Canada), Copenhagen (Denmark) and Adelaide (Australia).

At the bottom of the index are Dakar (Senegal) (131), Algiers (Algeria) (132), Douala (Cameroon) (133), Tripoli (Libya) (134), Harare (Zimbabwe) (135), Port Moresby ( Papua New Guinea) (136th), Karachi (Pakistan) (137th), Lagos (Nigeria) (138th), Dhaka (Bangladesh) (139th) and Damascus (Syria) (140th).

