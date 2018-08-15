Africa: All-Africa and Gambian Boxing Champion Foday to Defend Belt in Mali

Super-middleweight All-African Boxing Champion Gambia's Foday Badjie has been accorded a chance to defend his belt.

One of the fastest rising boxing sensations of the country, Foday is yet to taste defeat since his first professional outing in Dakar.

He has followed that up by winning in the All African Boxing championship super-middleweight category when Gambia hosted it before defending his title against Sierra Leone's star man Mohammed Sillah in recent months.

He shrugged off competition from Sillah in the sixth round in the 75kg keenly contested fight.

This time, he will up against Central African Republic's champion Selebongue Bienvenue Ropson.

The tie is scheduled for November 24th this year in Mali.

81kg Gambian champion Muhammed Tall will also be engaged the same night in an undercard duel.