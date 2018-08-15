13 August 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Justice Ministry Refutes Advising Suspension of GFF Officials

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Muhamed Bah

The Ministry of Justice has refuted media reports claiming that they made legal recommendations on the suspension of the Gambia Football Federation Officials.

The Ministry through a press release on Friday August 10th, stated that the Attorney General's Chamber and Ministry of Justice, noted with concern, reports within the media, that the Gambia Football Federation President and two other officials of the body, were suspended, supposedly on the recommendation made in a legal advice, proffered by their office; that the office wishes to make it clear that it made no such recommendation.

According to the release, the Legal opinion issued by the Ministry, neither made any finding of criminal culpability against the said three officials, nor any adverse recommendations against them.

It could be recalled that the National Sports Council suspended GFF president Lamin Kabba Bajo and his deputies, Ebou Faye and Bakary Jammeh, after a parliamentary select committee's report recommended action to be taken on Football House. This was later lifted by the Minister of Youth and Sport.

Reports on Foroyaa Sport, show that this is not the first time NSC is imposing bans on the aforesaid persons; that they have been previously warned by the NSC, to desist from coming close to Football House, something Kabba and his team refused to heed to and instead threatened to drag the NSC to the Court.

The row between Government's technical arm, NSC, and GFF, has led to fresh fears of a Nigeria-type football saga, in the Gambia. GFF has always accused the NSC, of witch-hunt and FIFA is known to have tough stance against third-party interference, in the running of national football federations.

Gambia

Public Holiday Announcement

State House, Banjul, 14 August, 2016 - The Office of the President wishes to inform the Public that the President of the… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.