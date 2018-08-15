13 August 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: In GFF Saga - Kabba, Others to Debut At High Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia's Football president Lamin Kabba Bajo is due to appear before the country's upper court, it has emerged.

The Football House's head is expected to appear along with some members of his executives.

The development comes after they were served with summonses on the back of an appeal lodged against them by Kabba's rival for the GFF presidency Malick N.K. Sillah's camp.

This followed after Football House's electoral body rejected five of Sillah's members' nomination papers for the forthcoming GFF congress.

According to the committee, the dropped five namely Essa Jallow, Ms. Mariama Jobarteh, Musa K Jawara, Abdoulie Njie and Kabba Ceesay gave false information to the body - a thing Team Sillah and his backers refuted and slammed as a ploy to block them from contesting in the slated 18th August congress.

The appellants' move to resort to the courts came as little surprise after they initially hinted they would, if possible, exhaust all means to fight the electoral commission's verdict including instituting legal action.

Last week Thursday a meeting was convened by the Sports ministry together with the feuding camps in football over finding a common ground to the stand-off.

The Gambia Football Federation, on the heel of this news, issued a dispatch urging for calm and quoted few portions of the entity's constitution arguing it frowns upon members taking to the courts to resolve disputes.

Gambia

Public Holiday Announcement

State House, Banjul, 14 August, 2016 - The Office of the President wishes to inform the Public that the President of the… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.