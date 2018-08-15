13 August 2018

Gambia: Red-Hot Kandji Wowing in Finland

By Sulayman Bah

Macoumba Kandji and Musa Barrow are unarguably Gambia's hottest strikers abroad after both hit top-notch levels in recent days.

Kandji was particularly on fire scoring two of the three goals his Finnish Premier League outfit Honka Espoo managd in the comprehensive 3-1 win over TPS on Saturday.

The feat sends the Gambian's tally soaring to 13 goals -third highest scorer in the Finnish league, two shy of the scoring log headliner.

He and compatriot Demba Savage started for the first time following the latter's move from Turkey having spent a mere six months of an initial two-year deal there.

Statistically, Macoumba - a typical globetrotting striker having had spells in the US MLS, Greece, Saudi Arabia and now Finland (two and a half season) - has found back of the net five times in the past four matches he'd gotten featured in.

Elsewhere, Assan Ceesay scored both goals in his club Lugano's 2-2 draw with Grasshoppers FC with one of the goals coming from the spot-kick.

